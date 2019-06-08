Union Pacific Co. (UNP) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 9th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 45,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,725,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

NYSE:UNP opened at $171.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

