UGI Corp (UGI) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

UGI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. UGI has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $2,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 100,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

