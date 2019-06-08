UBS Group Boosts Entergy (ETR) Price Target to $112.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie raised Entergy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.17.

ETR stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 21,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,127,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,576,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,432 shares of company stock worth $15,148,828. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,006,000 after buying an additional 218,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

