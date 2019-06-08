Uber Technologies (UBER) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.02.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

