Uber Technologies (UBER) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.02.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.