U and I Group (UAI) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 145.80 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11. U and I Group has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 253 ($3.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from U and I Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. U and I Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.