Tupperware Brands (TUP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of TUP opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $976.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The company had revenue of $487.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $483,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.