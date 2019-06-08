Trimble Inc (TRMB) Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,091 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $94,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trimble by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

TRMB stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.03. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Fansler sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $372,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at $370,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,493. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

