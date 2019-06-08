Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Director Sells $100,080.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trade Desk stock opened at $245.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/trade-desk-inc-ttd-director-sells-100080-00-in-stock.html.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.