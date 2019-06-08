TowneBank (TOWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliance Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,996,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $11,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,682,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after buying an additional 133,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 65,244 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.