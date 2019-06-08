Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,475 Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign stock traded down $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 20,941,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,990. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $538,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,883 shares of company stock worth $3,177,990. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

