TOP (TOP) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. TOP has a total market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00404731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.02466820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00151988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,601,806,720 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

