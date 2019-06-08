TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,865 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $964,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 812,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,058,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 246,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,978 shares of company stock worth $5,957,230. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $51.92. 4,594,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,755. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

