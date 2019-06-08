TittieCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160.00 (TIT)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One TittieCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. TittieCoin has a total market cap of $199,603.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TittieCoin has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.01491207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001700 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001476 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00060628 BTC.

TittieCoin Coin Profile

TittieCoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for TittieCoin is tittiecoin.com . The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TittieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TittieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

