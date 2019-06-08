Thore Cash Market Capitalization Hits $55,376.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $55,376.00 and $47,213.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.01456277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

