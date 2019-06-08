Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,239 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in James River Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in James River Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in James River Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

