Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,371.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $559.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

