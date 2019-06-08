The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Western Union has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Western Union to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NYSE:WU opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

