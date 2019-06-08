The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Cut by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,445 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $219.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $52.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

