Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 411,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $339,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $3,790,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,163. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

