Teck Resources (TECK.B) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.85 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.08.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.27 and a 12-month high of C$38.66. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

