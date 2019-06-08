TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,254,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,683,000 after acquiring an additional 285,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,605,000 after acquiring an additional 215,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,303,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 357,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 141,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR opened at $36.48 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

