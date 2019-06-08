Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416,566 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $98,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Target by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $5,274,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Target stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,736 shares of company stock worth $1,246,370 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/target-co-tgt-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.