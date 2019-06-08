Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 800.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 755.4% in the first quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.70 and a beta of 1.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

