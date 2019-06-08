Takkt (TTK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Takkt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.35 ($21.34).

TTK opened at €12.36 ($14.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24. Takkt has a 12-month low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 12-month high of €19.04 ($22.14).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

