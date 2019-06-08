Synex International (SXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Synex International Inc (TSE:SXI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29.

About Synex International (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

