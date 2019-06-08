Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 821,839 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 350,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 176,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 170,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 68,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,913. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,539.55% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

