Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 68,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,913. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,539.55% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.