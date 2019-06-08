Superdry (SDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Investec cut shares of Superdry to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 774.29 ($10.12).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Friday. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,406 ($18.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $393.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

