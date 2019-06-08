Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,284,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,643,000 after buying an additional 556,523 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 236,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

WARNING: “Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/summit-hotel-properties-inc-inn-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.