SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

FUJHY stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

