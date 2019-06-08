Storm Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Coinnest and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00405976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.02438542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00150909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,754,686,101 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

