Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,247 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,950,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,751,000 after buying an additional 660,452 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $289.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/steward-partners-investment-advisory-llc-sells-6247-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.