State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $14.75 Million in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,325. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $3,197,401.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-invests-14-75-million-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-stock.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.