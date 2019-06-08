State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.62 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,024 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,289,833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,982,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,481,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,909,000 after buying an additional 1,005,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,296,000 after buying an additional 263,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,371,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,523,000 after buying an additional 384,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,690.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,874,220 shares of company stock worth $340,558,298. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

