ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBAZ remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537. ST BK CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ST BK CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

