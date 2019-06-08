SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX) Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 498.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 112.4% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.6% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $559.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.0288 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

