SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,520,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,425,000 after purchasing an additional 156,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after buying an additional 1,859,811 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 338,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $52,129,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

