SpaceChain Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Upbit. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $494,298.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000503 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

