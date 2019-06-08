Sp8de (SPX) One Day Volume Tops $265.00

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Sp8de token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Sp8de has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Sp8de has a market cap of $154,763.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00401764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.02451946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00153050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

