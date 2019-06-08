Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Receives $6.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

SFS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.71. Smart & Final Stores has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smart & Final Stores by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.