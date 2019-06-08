Skrumble Network Hits Market Cap of $3.98 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LBank and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00406938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.02502829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00151568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,729,667 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Hotbit, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.