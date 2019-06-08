Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce sales of $468.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $445.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 939,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,517. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

