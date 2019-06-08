Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 740.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $124.32. 80,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,974. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $126.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Simmons Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (IYF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/simmons-bank-buys-1500-shares-of-ishares-us-financials-etf-iyf.html.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.