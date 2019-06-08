Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SLN opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

