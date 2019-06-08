Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.78. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2460624 shares changing hands.
SRRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.
