Sientra (SIEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.60. Sientra shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 69033 shares traded.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sientra from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered their target price on Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

The stock has a market cap of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Sientra by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

