Shaftesbury (SHB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 714 at Goldman Sachs Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 714 ($9.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHB. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 892.11 ($11.66).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 827 ($10.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 808.50 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 976.50 ($12.76). The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In related news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward purchased 2,043 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

