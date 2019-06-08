SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,089 Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

