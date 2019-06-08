Service Co. International (SCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

SCI stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $4,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,527,804.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,582 shares of company stock worth $13,903,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

