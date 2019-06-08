Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $895,912.00 and approximately $7,313.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00403747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.02473434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00151030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.